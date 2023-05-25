Riding for a reason; Run for the Wall stops in Hurricane

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual Run for the Wall cross-country motorcycle ride returned Wednesday evening to West Virginia.

The 10-day ride starts on the West Coast all the way to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for all the veterans missing in action and prisoners of war.

Route Coordinator Paul Marshall, who’s been part of the driver since 2002, said this is the least they could do bring attention to those people.

“For all the trouble, the stress, fatigue we go through, we think of those guys and gals who didn’t come back and what they went through, and it pales in comparison,” he said.

Local Organizer Steve McGrath said this is the first time the motorcyclists came back to Hurricane since 2019 after visiting Nitro last year, as well as a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“If you come one year and meet these people and understand the mission, you’ll come back every year,” McGrath said.

Hurricane marks the eighth stop of their 10-day journey.

Run for the Wall is set to return to Nitro in 2024.

