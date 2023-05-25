Second man extradited from Michigan in connection with deadly shooting

By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second man suspected in a deadly shooting in the Marcum Terrace area of Huntington has been extradited back to Cabell County from Michigan to face a murder charge, the Huntington Police Department said Thursday.

Rafael Solomon Jr. was arrested earlier this month in Detroit.

He and the second suspect, Antonio J. Roland, both face murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Jermaine M. Johnson, 41, of Huntington.

On April 5, Johnson was found in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Roland was arrested about a week after the shooting in Macomb County, Michigan.

A preliminary hearing for Solomon is set for May 31. He is being held without bond at the Western Regional Jail in Cabell County.

