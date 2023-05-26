Body found at Warfield Park

By Courtney Layne Brewer and Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Around noon on Friday, a body was reportedly found at Warfield Park in Martin County.

“A citizen was walking his dog and possibly found a deceased individual close to Warfield Park at the baseball field,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Kidd.

Soon after, officials responded to the scene to investigate and identified the man as 29-year-old Aaron Justice, of Louisa, who family members reported as missing since Tuesday.

“Myself and the sheriff’s department responded over there and we located the male subject laying over the bank,” said Martin County Coroner Chris Todd. “The family members told me he’d been missing since Tuesday so, today’s Friday, so he’s been missing several days.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

As of Friday, no foul play was suspected, but the case remains under investigation.

“There’s also things like toxicology reports and examinations that have to be done and completed and at a more advanced stage, we would be able to comment on the cause of death, but at this time it’s still under investigation,” said Chief Deputy Kidd.

Chief Deputy Kidd and Coroner Chris Todd added, if you have any information about the circumstances surrounding Justice’s death, you can call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 298-2828.

