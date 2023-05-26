Charcuterie pasta for Memorial Day
Ingredients
- 1 lb. rigatoni pasta prepared according the package
- 1 jar of kalamata olives
- 1 jar yellow pickeled peppers
- cubed ham and pepperoni slices
- shaved parmesan
- 1 chopped tomato
- 1/2 sliced red onion
- 1 chopped cucumber
- lemon zest
- Basil sauce
- 1 bunch of basil
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup vinegar
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. For the sauce combine in a food processor the basil, garlic, and cheese. Puree’. Add in the vinegar and olive oil and mix well. Mix into the pasta salad ingredients. The flavors only intesifies as it sits.
