Charcuterie pasta for Memorial Day

You can get more recipe ideas from Janet on her Instagram, 10 minute meals.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. rigatoni pasta prepared according the package
  • 1 jar of kalamata olives
  • 1 jar yellow pickeled peppers
  • cubed ham and pepperoni slices
  • shaved parmesan
  • 1 chopped tomato
  • 1/2 sliced red onion
  • 1 chopped cucumber
  • lemon zest
  • Basil sauce
  • 1 bunch of basil
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. For the sauce combine in a food processor the basil, garlic, and cheese. Puree’. Add in the vinegar and olive oil and mix well. Mix into the pasta salad ingredients. The flavors only intesifies as it sits.

Click here to follow along with Janet on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
A teen died Thursday evening after a golf cart crash
Teen killed in golf cart crash
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart

Latest News

Outdoor living
Outdoor living
Water safety tips to keep you safe this summer
Water safety tips to keep you safe this summer
Gas Tank Getaway | Pipestem Adventure Zone
Gas Tank Getaway | Pipestem Adventure Zone
Grill tips for Memorial Day
Grill tips for Memorial Day