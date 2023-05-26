Councilman eyes funding for ground testing at old Sciotoville oil terminal

SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - In the spring of 2023, air sample testing was completed at the old oil terminal along U.S. 52 in Sciotoville. It determined there are not any chemicals on the property polluting the air. Councilman Dennis Packard says the next step is to test the ground on the property.

The terminal has not operated for decades, and Packard would like to see the city of Portsmouth take ownership of it in order to develop the land.

“The first contacts I had with the community, this was their number one concern,” Packard said.

Ever since then, Packard has made it his number one concern, as well. The property is owned by Buckeye Terminals LLC, so the city of Portsmouth needs permission to do anything on the grounds. Packard estimates the cost of ground testing to be around $27,000 and he does not want taxpayers in Portsmouth to have to cover the cost. Packard believes that the property could qualify for brownfield remediation grant funding, but he will need the property owner’s permission to apply for it.

“Our main goal is to utilize any available grant money; brownfield funding money, brownfield research, brownfield testing, which is out there. We just have to find the right avenue to it,” Packard said.

He said that he, along with Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland, have been in contact with Buckeye Terminals LLC and are hopeful they will be able to work out an agreement that would allow for the property to be submitted to a state-funded grant program.

