Double red flags to be posted in Myrtle Beach during holiday weekend due to dangerous conditions

The city of Myrtle Beach said double red flags will be posted along the beach due to the...
The city of Myrtle Beach said double red flags will be posted along the beach due to the dangerous conditions brought on by a storm system hitting Memorial Day weekend.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A storm system headed toward the Grand Strand that will hit Friday into Saturday means people will not be allowed to head into the Atlantic Ocean.

The city of Myrtle Beach said double red flags will be posted along the beaches.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions

A double red flag means the water is closed to the public and no swimming is allowed.

Offshore winds are expected to gust as high as 50 to 60 mph which will create dangerous seas and a high risk of rip currents.

CANCELED EVENTS | Military Appreciation Days parade, picnic and Blessing of the Bikes canceled due to potential weather

A gale warning is in place for the near-shore waters with storm warnings in place for the offshore waters. Boating is highly discouraged.

The city of Myrtle Beach said Ocean Rescue equipment and first responders will be staged throughout the city to respond to any potential flooding and emergencies.

CLICK HERE to download the WMBF First Alert Weather app and the WMBF News app to get updates on weather conditions throughout the weekend.

