Drivers hit the road ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Travelers will need some extra space in their suitcases in order to pack their patience, ahead of a busy holiday weekend.

AAA projects more than 37 million Americans will hit the road to reach their Memorial Day destinations.

Some drivers planned ahead.

“We left at about 2:30 in the morning to try and beat all the holiday traffic and the rush hour traffic,” Kellie Erbskorn said.

Erbskorn also said her family plans to head home on Monday night, all to avoid traffic on the return trip.

