Hometown Hero | Trent Woods

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Wayne Central Little League baseball field, there’s a packed crowd in the bleachers most nights.

Trent Woods, 12, dreams of being a professional baseball player.

“I just love it,” he said.

The baseball field is Woods’ favorite place.

Woods is known by his teammates, coaches, and community for his love of baseball and for always lifting others up.

“Trent is the definition of what Little League is about. Selfless, great commodity, and a great teammate,” said Cody Mills, Trent’s coach.”

Woods was born with spina bifida, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

As the Dodgers team manager, he’s known for his relentless spirit and the ability to lift others.

“If every kid had half the heart of Trent, we would be the best team in the Tri-State,” Mills said. " No matter if he’s had a hard or easy day, he still comes with a smile on his face.”

After a game at Salt Rock several weeks ago, Woods and his family’s vehicle was hit head-on, and his handicap van was totaled, along with his motorized wheelchair.

Woods was back alongside his teammates at a game two days later and hasn’t missed one all season.

His coaches said he’s never missed a beat.

Wayne Central Little League presented Woods with WSAZ’s Hometown Hero award as an example of his sportsmanship and love for the game.

“Trent is the embodiment of a hometown hero. You don’t have to pull somebody out of a building to be a hero. His personality is heroic. Trent is everybody’s hero,” Mills said.

The Little League started a fundraiser to raise money for their teammate. If you would like to help Woods get a new van and wheelchair, click here.

