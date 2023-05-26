Hometown Hero | Trent Woods

Our latest Hometown Hero, Trent Woods, who's 12, dreams of being a professional baseball player.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Wayne Central Little League baseball field, there’s a packed crowd in the bleachers most nights.

Trent Woods, 12, dreams of being a professional baseball player.

“I just love it,” he said.

The baseball field is Woods’ favorite place.

Woods is known by his teammates, coaches, and community for his love of baseball and for always lifting others up.

“Trent is the definition of what Little League is about. Selfless, great commodity, and a great teammate,” said Cody Mills, Trent’s coach.”

Woods was born with spina bifida, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

As the Dodgers team manager, he’s known for his relentless spirit and the ability to lift others.

“If every kid had half the heart of Trent, we would be the best team in the Tri-State,” Mills said. " No matter if he’s had a hard or easy day, he still comes with a smile on his face.”

After a game at Salt Rock several weeks ago, Woods and his family’s vehicle was hit head-on, and his handicap van was totaled, along with his motorized wheelchair.

Woods was back alongside his teammates at a game two days later and hasn’t missed one all season.

His coaches said he’s never missed a beat.

Wayne Central Little League presented Woods with WSAZ’s Hometown Hero award as an example of his sportsmanship and love for the game.

“Trent is the embodiment of a hometown hero. You don’t have to pull somebody out of a building to be a hero. His personality is heroic. Trent is everybody’s hero,” Mills said.

The Little League started a fundraiser to raise money for their teammate. If you would like to help Woods get a new van and wheelchair, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community mourns loss of teen in crash
Community mourns teen killed in golf cart crash
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart

Latest News

Councilman eyes funding for ground testing at old oil terminal in Sciotoville
Councilman eyes funding for ground testing at old Sciotoville oil terminal
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 5-26-23
Councilman eyes funding for ground testing at old oil terminal in Sciotoville
Councilman eyes funding for ground testing at old oil terminal in Sciotoville
Community mourns loss of teen in crash
Community mourns loss of teen in crash