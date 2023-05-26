Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are known to rescue cats from trees but Wednesday evening, a kitten later named Patrick, got stuck underneath the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston.

Cheryl Ranson was driving across the bridge Wednesday evening when she saw the kitten running. When she tried to save him, he disappeared.

“I couldn’t find it, so then I was like it either went into the river which terrified me, she said. “So I kept looking down at the beams that go down underneath the bridge and I saw it like crawled up them.”

Ranson reached out for help and first responders including Elijah Ray, the firefighter who would be lowered to grab Patrick, were brought in to help.

“There were a lot of columns, a lot of angle iron to try to get through,” he said. “Once we squeeze through, we were able to slot a ladder down below the bridge getting down closer to the cat. It wasn’t too happy, but I snatched it up.”

Once out from under the bridge, Ranson took Patrick to the Charleston-Kanawha Humane Association.

Patrick will be up for adoption at noon Friday.

