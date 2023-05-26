Marshall nominates Moss for College Football Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Randy Moss is already enshrined in the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame and Marshall University’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Marshall is nominating Moss for one more Hall..the College Football Hall of Fame.

Athletics Director Christian Spears submitted the nomination to the National Football Foundation.

“Randy Moss has already done so much to put Marshall University in the national landscape in college football, and this nomination is one way that we can hopefully give back to him,” Spears said. “We are disappointed in ourselves that this nomination was not submitted sooner, but as the Director of Athletics at Marshall University, it is my absolute privilege to formally submit the request for the induction of Randy Moss into the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Moss played at Marshall in 1996 & 1997 and scored 54 touchdowns in two seasons. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football in 1997 and also was a Heisman Finalist that year.

Marshall Hall of Fame quarterback Chad Pennington, who teamed with Moss to form one of the greatest quarterback-receiver duos in college football, said that his measurables stand out, but Moss’s mentality is what separated him as one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game.

“Randy was the ultimate competitor,” Pennington said. “Beyond his athletic ability, his competitive nature and desire to win were unique and special. From the biggest stage in football to a simple game of pickup basketball, Randy was always driven to win and succeed.”

His head coach at Marshall, Bob Pruett, said Moss had that “it” factor.

“Randy wanted to be the best and he wanted to prove it every time on the field,” former Marshall head coach Bob Pruett said. “If you didn’t use him, he was upset – especially in a tight ballgame. He had that much confidence in his ability. He was a leader and so smart.

The 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame is expected to be announced in early June by the National Football Foundation.

