Pair of “W”s for Wahama & Winfield

Midland falls in Class AAA finals
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two out of three local teams left Little Creek Park with state softball titles Thursday. Winfield defeated Herbert Hoover 3-0 for their first ever championship in softball while Wahama won their third straight. Cabell Midland forced a winner-take-all game with John Marshall but lost 6-2 in Class AAA with the Knights ended up playing five games in three days.

Here are the highlights from all three title games as shown on WSAZ Sports Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Three departments on scene of house fire
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Latest News

WV softball finals
Winfield was one of the early winners Wednesday morning at the WV softball state tournament.
It’s state tourney time in WV softball
WV softball results
Knights are heading back to WV high school state baseball tournament for 1st time since 20`3
Knights are heading back to Charleston