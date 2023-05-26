Pair of “W”s for Wahama & Winfield

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two out of three local teams left Little Creek Park with state softball titles Thursday. Winfield defeated Herbert Hoover 3-0 for their first ever championship in softball while Wahama won their third straight. Cabell Midland forced a winner-take-all game with John Marshall but lost 6-2 in Class AAA with the Knights ended up playing five games in three days.

Here are the highlights from all three title games as shown on WSAZ Sports Thursday night.

