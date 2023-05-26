Philippi man charged with chasing child with blowtorch

Jason Simons
Jason Simons(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after troopers say he chased a child around the home with a blowtorch.

Troopers began investigating a case of potential child abuse last month involving 40-year-old Jason Simons at a home on Indian Fork Rd. in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say investigators interviewed two children who knew Simons. One of the children said Simons would chase him through the home with a blowtorch, including once when Simons chased him into a pantry, screwed the door shut and placed the blowtorch through a hole in the door.

One of the children also allege that Simons would chase both of them through the home with “sharp objects” and “slap” one of them about twice a week.

Court documents say the children also told investigators Simons had a gun and would shoot it out of the window.

Simons has been charged with child abuse and neglect with risk of injury. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Run for the Wall returns to Hurricane
Riding for a reason; Run for the Wall stops in Hurricane

Latest News

Generic photo of a mail-in ballot
West Virginia man to pay $1,000 fine for casting two mail-in ballots in 2020 election
A teen died Thursday evening after a golf cart crash
Teen killed in golf cart crash
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 26th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders