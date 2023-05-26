Teen killed in golf cart crash

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager has died after a golf cart crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 15-year old David Mitchell of Proctorville died Thursday evening, when the golf cart he was driving turned over at the intersection of Township Rd. 1535 and Township Rd. 1536 in Rome Township. Troopers say the golf cart went off the left side of the roadway and turned over.

It happened just before 5 Thursday evening.

Mitchell was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.