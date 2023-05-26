Teen killed in golf cart crash

A teen died Thursday evening after a golf cart crash
A teen died Thursday evening after a golf cart crash(Pixabay)
By Ryan Epling
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager has died after a golf cart crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 15-year old David Mitchell of Proctorville died Thursday evening, when the golf cart he was driving turned over at the intersection of Township Rd. 1535 and Township Rd. 1536 in Rome Township. Troopers say the golf cart went off the left side of the roadway and turned over.

It happened just before 5 Thursday evening.

Mitchell was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Run for the Wall returns to Hurricane
Riding for a reason; Run for the Wall stops in Hurricane

Latest News

Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 26th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders
Wahama and Winfield captured state championships Thursday at Little Creek Park.
Pair of “W”s for Wahama & Winfield
Holiday weekend weather
First Warning Forecast