Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident

Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV accident on Saturday.(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MAIDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV accident on Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 P.M. on Holbert Lane in Maidsville.

911 officials were unable to confirm how many others were involved in the accident.

The current condition and age of the child are unknown.

West Virginia State Police, Monongalia County EMS, and Granville Police Department responded.

This is a developing story, make sure to stick with 5 News for updates.

