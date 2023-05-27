Folks across the Big Sandy gather for Memorial Day Weekend

PRESTONSBURG/PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks across the Big Sandy were out and about on Saturday taking part in activities and events for Memorial Day Weekend.

In Prestonsburg, the pool at Archer Park opened for the season at noon. Local musicians also held the first-ever Memorial Day at the Park, where folks came out and enjoyed some free music.

“They’re having a great time, but there are people all over this park,” said Prestonsburg Parks and Recreation Director Ritchie Schoolcraft. “They’re sitting at all the shelters, they’re sitting by themselves out in the bottom, out in the grass area.”

In Paintsville, hundreds paid a visit to Paintsville Lake State Park for more activities as well as some fun at the lake, camping, family cookouts and more.

“You can see that all the pavilions are full, folks getting together with different reunions and picnics, and the campground here where we’re at today is packed,” said Paintsville Lake State Park guest Ronnie Spriggs.

Although there was plenty of fun to be had, folks also remembered the reason for the holiday weekend.

“Men in the past and women in the past that have put themselves in harm’s way so that we can have this liberty and, to me, that’s Memorial Day,” said Spriggs. “That’s what Memorial Day is, it’s a time of remembrance.”

Schoolcraft added there were considerably more people out and about than previous years, mainly due to less concern surrounding the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.