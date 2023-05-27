Folks across the Big Sandy gather for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day
Memorial Day(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG/PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks across the Big Sandy were out and about on Saturday taking part in activities and events for Memorial Day Weekend.

In Prestonsburg, the pool at Archer Park opened for the season at noon. Local musicians also held the first-ever Memorial Day at the Park, where folks came out and enjoyed some free music.

“They’re having a great time, but there are people all over this park,” said Prestonsburg Parks and Recreation Director Ritchie Schoolcraft. “They’re sitting at all the shelters, they’re sitting by themselves out in the bottom, out in the grass area.”

In Paintsville, hundreds paid a visit to Paintsville Lake State Park for more activities as well as some fun at the lake, camping, family cookouts and more.

“You can see that all the pavilions are full, folks getting together with different reunions and picnics, and the campground here where we’re at today is packed,” said Paintsville Lake State Park guest Ronnie Spriggs.

Although there was plenty of fun to be had, folks also remembered the reason for the holiday weekend.

“Men in the past and women in the past that have put themselves in harm’s way so that we can have this liberty and, to me, that’s Memorial Day,” said Spriggs. “That’s what Memorial Day is, it’s a time of remembrance.”

Schoolcraft added there were considerably more people out and about than previous years, mainly due to less concern surrounding the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community mourns loss of teen in crash
Community mourns teen killed in golf cart crash
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders
Man shot in Huntington
Man shot in Huntington

Latest News

Micah Tucker, Mulumba Asukulu, Beulah Hester and Alex Frahler pose for a photo with a group of...
94 year-old among 2023 graduating class
Churchill Downs releases statement following 12th horse death
Veteran's Club
Louisville-based non-profit visits EKY to promote resources for struggling military veterans
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - May 27
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - May 27