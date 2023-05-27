Man shot in Huntington
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting late Friday night in the Guyandotte area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.
A man was shot around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Buffington Street.
There is no word on the extent of his injuries or about a possible suspect now.
