Man shot in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting late Friday night in the Guyandotte area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

A man was shot around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Buffington Street.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries or about a possible suspect now.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.