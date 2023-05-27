Memorial Day Weekend weather has ups, downs

Saturday and much of Monday look decent, but Sunday will be damp and cool.
Forecast on May 27, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The “unofficial” start to summer is here, although it may not feel all that summery this holiday weekend. A low pressure system swirling off the southeast Atlantic Coast and bringing an absolute washout on Saturday to beachgoers in the Carolinas, including Myrtle Beach, will meander onshore and get close enough to impact the weather locally with clouds, occasional showers, and cooler temperatures by Sunday. Showers become more scattered on Memorial Day itself, so activities like the Ironton Parade should end up mostly dry. Then, as the remainder of the upcoming week stays dry, temperatures really begin to heat up into the first few days of June.

Saturday morning starts on an unusually cool note as temperatures have fallen to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky is mostly clear.

Despite some passing high clouds, sunshine dominates Saturday morning as temperatures climb quickly to around 70 degrees by midday.

Cloud cover thickens Saturday afternoon, so the day finishes on a dimmer note. However, precipitation holds off until around sunset, when a few showers creep in to southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s.

Occasional showers move across Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday stays cloudy and cool as high temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s. Periods of rain cross throughout the day.

Memorial Day on Monday will be mostly cloudy much of the day with some clearing late. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers. High temperatures return to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Friday remain mostly sunny and dry as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community mourns loss of teen in crash
Community mourns teen killed in golf cart crash
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - May 27
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 27
American flag
Holiday weekend forecast
fwf
Holiday weekend has ups and downs weather-wise
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 26th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast