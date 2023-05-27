Memorial Day Weekend weather has ups, downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The “unofficial” start to summer is here, although it may not feel all that summery this holiday weekend. A low pressure system swirling off the southeast Atlantic Coast and bringing an absolute washout on Saturday to beachgoers in the Carolinas, including Myrtle Beach, will meander onshore and get close enough to impact the weather locally with clouds, occasional showers, and cooler temperatures by Sunday. Showers become more scattered on Memorial Day itself, so activities like the Ironton Parade should end up mostly dry. Then, as the remainder of the upcoming week stays dry, temperatures really begin to heat up into the first few days of June.

Saturday morning starts on an unusually cool note as temperatures have fallen to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky is mostly clear.

Despite some passing high clouds, sunshine dominates Saturday morning as temperatures climb quickly to around 70 degrees by midday.

Cloud cover thickens Saturday afternoon, so the day finishes on a dimmer note. However, precipitation holds off until around sunset, when a few showers creep in to southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s.

Occasional showers move across Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday stays cloudy and cool as high temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s. Periods of rain cross throughout the day.

Memorial Day on Monday will be mostly cloudy much of the day with some clearing late. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers. High temperatures return to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Friday remain mostly sunny and dry as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

