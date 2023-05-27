Periods of rain on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s weather was decent enough to kickstart the Memorial Day Weekend. However, a period of unsettled weather is expected on Sunday as a coastal low pressure system that has been pounding the Carolinas with heavy rain and wind moves onshore. While scattered showers linger on Memorial Day, there looks to be enough dry time for activities like the Ironton parade. Tuesday continues to see the chance for scattered showers before a dry and hot stretch takes over into the first few days of June.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Towards midnight, a few showers may creep in to southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Temperatures fall to the low 60s by this time.

Occasional showers spread north and move across the entire region Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday stays cloudy and cool as high temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s. Periods of rain cross throughout the day. Less rain looks to fall across Ohio and northern West Virginia compared to the rest of the region. Southern Kentucky and southern West Virginia will receive the most rain.

Memorial Day on Monday will be mostly cloudy much of the day with some clearing late. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers. High temperatures return to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Saturday remain mostly sunny and dry as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

