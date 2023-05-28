Grayson Memory Days Parade

GRAYSON, KY (WSAZ) -Since in early 1970s the quaint Appalachian town of Grayson Kentucky has celebrated the town homecoming with a festival known as Memory Days. Among fan favorites over the years the night time country and gospel music concerts and the grand parade. Tony Cavalier patrolled Main Street on Saturday for this year’s march. The best video moments are documented right here at wsaz.com!

