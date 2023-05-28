Johnson County mourns loss of long-time community volunteer

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Johnson County are mourning the loss of someone who was a pillar of their community.

“She was just there for everybody and would do anything for everybody,” said Tikena Castle, daughter of Tina Webb.

65-year-old Tina Webb, of Hager Hill, died on Saturday after battling cancer for several months.

Webb was most known for her community involvement. She served as a board member for the Kentucky Apple Festival and served as the Van Lear Historical Society Coal Miners’ Museum director for 20 years.

“Small communities rely on advocates like Tina to make sure that we have all the opportunities for visitors, for our residents in our communities. Its absolutely imperative,” said Jeremiah Parsons, Paintsville Tourism Executive Director. “She’s a true Appalachian, and she cared about her family and her community and she shared her talents and her time, freely with everyone.”

Castle said Webb’s legacy will also live on through the countless lives she has impacted.

“There has been so many young adults right now that has came through this building, through this van lear area that have come from really bad homes and they would come here to the museum every day,” said Castle. “They’d get off the school bus and come here and hang out with tina and, I knew how amazing she was, but didn’t really know how amazing she was.”

Those who know Webb best said that her shoes will never truly be filled.

“Oh, my goodness, I want to be remembered just like her. Pretty sure I won’t be as amazing as her, and I told her, I said, ‘mom, don’t worry about it. We’ll make sure that building don’t, it’s gonna run. We’re gonna keep the tour groups coming in,’” said Castle.

Webb’s visitation is taking place at the Phelps and Son Funeral Home in Paintsville Sunday night, followed by a second visitation there on Monday.

Webb will have an additional visitation on Tuesday at the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum in Staffordsville, where her funeral will also be held afterwards.

