Scott County group honors fallen veterans

Steven Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who...
Steven Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who have given their lives for our country.(Pixabay)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Scott County veterans spent their Sunday visiting cemeteries.

“Memorial Day...a lot of people don’t know it’s a day of remembrance,” said Steven Delk, 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Post 24. “...Remembrance for those who have passed away. Served our country. Brave souls.”

Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who have given their lives for our country.

“We feel it’s very important that these names get read and that these heroes are remembered,” said Delk.

They’re visiting cemeteries in Scott County, where their Honor Guard does a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of taps before they read off the names of fallen veterans residing at each cemetery.

“We get a good number of family members that come and just want to hear their family member’s name read, and it’s our honor to do that,” said Delk.

The post dedicated part of their ceremony to their brother, and 8 year veteran, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley. He served with the US Army for 8 years before serving the Scott County Sheriff’s office for 4 years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
Man shot in Huntington; searching for suspect
Man shot in Huntington; no suspect in custody
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders
Community mourns loss of teen in crash
Community mourns teen killed in golf cart crash
Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - May 28
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - May 28
Johnson County mourns loss of long-time community volunteer
Man recovering in hospital after apartment fire
Firefighters: Apartment fire starts after man throws firecrackers at rats
Grayson Memory Days Parade
Grayson Memory Days Parade