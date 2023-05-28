Weather shows slow improvement

Scattered showers linger into Memorial Day and Tuesday.
Forecast on May 28, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain was commonplace for a lot of the region on Sunday, though the steadier and heavier precipitation favored southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. As the low pressure system responsible for the unsettled weather remains in the vicinity on Memorial Day, the chance for showers persists, though activity looks to be a lot more scattered in nature. This will continue into Tuesday as well before rain chances fade and temperatures heat up towards the end of the week.

Periods of rain continue Sunday evening and overnight, with the steadiest and heaviest precipitation continuing to favor southern zones. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s overnight.

On Memorial Day, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers in the morning. For the afternoon, the sky brightens a bit, and most locations stay dry with just an isolated shower or two popping up. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers. High temperatures return to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Sunday remain mostly sunny and dry as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
Man shot in Huntington; searching for suspect
Man shot in Huntington; no suspect in custody
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders
Community mourns loss of teen in crash
Community mourns teen killed in golf cart crash
Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - May 28
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - May 28
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - May 27
Periods of rain on Sunday
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - May 27
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - May 27
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - May 27
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - May 27