Weather shows slow improvement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain was commonplace for a lot of the region on Sunday, though the steadier and heavier precipitation favored southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. As the low pressure system responsible for the unsettled weather remains in the vicinity on Memorial Day, the chance for showers persists, though activity looks to be a lot more scattered in nature. This will continue into Tuesday as well before rain chances fade and temperatures heat up towards the end of the week.

Periods of rain continue Sunday evening and overnight, with the steadiest and heaviest precipitation continuing to favor southern zones. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s overnight.

On Memorial Day, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers in the morning. For the afternoon, the sky brightens a bit, and most locations stay dry with just an isolated shower or two popping up. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers. High temperatures return to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Sunday remain mostly sunny and dry as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

