2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Below is a video of the scene shortly after the incident submitted to 5 News by Jasmine Eskridge. Breaking news updates continue below.

Video of the scene submitted to 5 News by Jasmine Eskridge

STORY UPDATE (5/29/23 at 3:30 p.m.)

Officials tell a 5 News reporter East Grafton Rd. has reopened after a pursuit ended in the area of Bradley Drive.

Below is a video of the suspect’s truck being towed away from the scene.

Below are additional photos submitted to 5 News where the pursuit came to an end:

Autoplay Caption

STORY UPDATE (5/29/23 at 3:10 p.m.)

Officials on East Grafton Road tell a 5 News a pursuit ensued following the shooting, and it ended in the area of Bradley Drive.

Officials say East Grafton Road from Bradley Drive to Glady Creek Road will be closed until further notice.

Below is a video of where the pursuit came to an end. Officials were unable to confirm any further information.

STORY UPDATE (5/29/23 at 2:35 p.m.)

Officials with the Harrison County 911 Center tell 5 News two people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at Walmart in Grafton.

There is no active threat to the public at this time, officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/29/23 at 2:30 p.m.)

Crews are responding to a reported shooting at Walmart in Grafton.

Crews were dispatched to the reported shooting around 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Details are extremely limited at this time, including how many people are injured and the extent of their injuries.

Earlier on Monday was the 156th annual Memorial Day Parade in Grafton, the longest-running Memorial Day Parade in the country.

Numerous agencies responded to the shooting, including Grafton Police Department, Grafton Fire Department, Marion County EMS, West Virginia State Police, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and Taylor County EMS.

5 News has reporters heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.