7th annual ‘Hooligans Homecoming’ benefit concert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some metal fans in Huntington spent the weekend rocking out for a good cause.

Thom Boggs stopped by First Look at Four to tell us all about Hooligans Homecoming, a benefit concert to support Facing Hunger Foodbank and Little Victories Animal Rescue.

You can keep up with the Hooligans on their Facebook page.

You can donate to Facing Hunger Foodbank here and Little Victories Animal Rescue here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.