Banners honor veterans in Kentucky city

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - At Vanceburg’s Memorial Park a wreath was placed at the plaque during a ceremony, but that is not the only way Vanceburg honors veterans.

All over town, families could look up and see the veterans of Lewis County. Pride beamed from Howard McCann who puts up each of the banners that line city streets.

“For a small town, it is really growing and people appreciate what we do the veterans and their families,” McCann said.

McCann is a veteran from Lewis County, and it was his idea to have the banners. He makes the six-hour roundtrip drive each week from Dayton, Ohio, to honor those who have served through the banners.

“I just want to give a little bit back of what they have given me over the years,” McCann said.

He remembers a story of his father-in-law who fought in Pearl Harbor.

“Fred, the story is when he got off the train he got at that little depot and kissed the ground, and that is part of my memories of all of that,” McCann said.

These stories are woven into the history and future of Lewis County. Other families did just what McCann did and looked up to see the veterans they know, admire and respect.

Mayor Dane Blankenship took part in the annual Memorial Day service at the city’s Veterans Memorial Park.

“We are a very very patriotic town. Have I been in the service? No, but my family has. I have family members that are on the poles,” Blankenship said. “Everyday we get calls. It is kind of amazing. We never dreamed it would snowball into what it has.”

Banners can be purchased through the city.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.