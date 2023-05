GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are working to find out the identity of a person whose body was found Sunday in Gallipolis.

Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer said the body was recovered Sunday from Chickamauga Creek. He said no foul play is suspected.

The person’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

