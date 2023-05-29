Drying out, heating up

As rain chances fall, temperatures rise.
Forecast on May 29, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though scattered showers and clouds lingered on Memorial Day, the weather was certainly an improvement over what most areas saw on Sunday. Conditions continue to improve in the coming days as only isolated showers will be seen on Tuesday, followed by an extended dry stretch into the upcoming weekend with plenty of sunshine. Each day gets progressively warmer through the start of the weekend before cooling down a bit by the end.

Memorial Day evening will be partly cloudy with isolated showers through midnight. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by this time.

Expect a few clouds Monday night, but the shower activity fades. Areas of fog develop as low temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog to start. In the afternoon, an isolated shower or two may pop, but most locations remain dry and warmer as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Sunday remain mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers may creep in late Monday, but otherwise the dry stretch continues as high temperatures fall slightly to the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert: Texas girls still missing; 1 suspect arrested
Micah Tucker, Mulumba Asukulu, Beulah Hester and Alex Frahler pose for a photo with a group of...
94 year-old among 2023 graduating class
Man shot in Huntington; searching for suspect
Man shot in Huntington; no suspect in custody
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - May 29
Andy's Memorial Day Evening Forecast - May 29
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 29th, 2023.
Weather shows slow improvement
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 29th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - May 28
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - May 28