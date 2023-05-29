Drying out, heating up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though scattered showers and clouds lingered on Memorial Day, the weather was certainly an improvement over what most areas saw on Sunday. Conditions continue to improve in the coming days as only isolated showers will be seen on Tuesday, followed by an extended dry stretch into the upcoming weekend with plenty of sunshine. Each day gets progressively warmer through the start of the weekend before cooling down a bit by the end.

Memorial Day evening will be partly cloudy with isolated showers through midnight. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by this time.

Expect a few clouds Monday night, but the shower activity fades. Areas of fog develop as low temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog to start. In the afternoon, an isolated shower or two may pop, but most locations remain dry and warmer as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Sunday remain mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers may creep in late Monday, but otherwise the dry stretch continues as high temperatures fall slightly to the low 80s.

