Huntington hosts annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Service members, friends and family gathered to pay their respects at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Huntington.
By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Around the Veterans Memorial Arch, tributes to the heroes that gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Military.

Around the Veterans Memorial Arch, tributes to the heroes that gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Military.

“It’s very heartwarming to know these people come out to pay respect to their veterans,” Veterans Committee Chairman Fred Buchanan said.

A table with representation from each military branch, pays tribute to the brave soldiers who didn’t make it home.

“How many people would leave home not knowing if they are gonna come back or not.. it’s immeasurable, you cannot put a price on it,” Buchanan said.

The ceremony serves as a humbling reminder that the freedoms that come with the red, white and blue, are not free.

