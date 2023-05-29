Summer events bring a boost for Charleston’s economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of people came out to Charleston’s first Live on the Levy Friday, now in its 19th season.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said people look forward to this every summer while at the same time giving the city an economic boost.

“Not only your people here on the riverfront enjoying each other’s company, listening to free live music, all of these great vendors, most of them which are local, but we also have folks flooding into our restaurants and bars,” Goodwin said.

Outdoor dining on Capitol Street also returned this weekend allowing

restaurants to set up tables outside in the street.

A win-win for those looking for fun and bringing in money to Charleston.

“These great outdoor venues where we can bring people together have a great time, but also for the city to have a bit of return on investment,” Goodwin said. “We have witnessed here, at least under the four years that I’ve been here, are 10s of thousands of dollars in return on investment.

Outdoor dining on Capitol Street goes through July, and Live on the Levy wraps up on August 18th.

