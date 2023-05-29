Veterans honored during 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade

Thousands descended Monday upon downtown Ironton during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade to pay their respects to the lives lost.
By Joseph Payton
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Memorial Day in Ironton is unlike anywhere else in the country.

It’s a day when the community comes together to honor those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom, and Monday marked the 155th edition of the big parade -- the longest continuing running parade of its kind in the country.

Thousands descended upon downtown Ironton to pay their respects to the lives lost. It’s something the community takes very seriously.

Folks on the parade board will tell you it is a lot of work to organize an event like this -- but a day well spent honoring local veterans.

“It’s truly unique to see just how great the community is and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said parade official Cody Myers.

That respect, perfectly blended with patriotism, pride, and sense of belonging, is never lost on the local veterans you see in the parade each and every year.

“Many of the people we served with, they’re no longer with us,” said local veteran John Reed.

Local veteran Gary Nichols said, “Yeah, we are not here for ourselves. We are here obviously for the people who can’t be here, and it’s an obligation to keep this going,” he said.

With the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade now in the books, the parade board is already getting started on next year’s parade.

