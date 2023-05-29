WVU heading to LEX

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The NCAA baseball tournament announced their 64 team field at high noon Monday and the Mountaineers don’t have far to go for their regional game. They will be heading to Lexington, Kentucky and will take on the Indiana Hoosiers. The Wildcats are the home team and will take on MAC champ Ball State.

Here’s the schedule of games beginning June 2nd.

2023 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional

Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Ball State vs. Kentucky – 1 p.m. – ESPN+ Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Monday, June 5 (If Necessary) Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

