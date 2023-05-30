2 die in house fire on Memorial Day

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two bodies were discovered on Memorial Day as firefighters fought flames at a home in Eccles.

The fire happened yesterday around 2:00 a.m. at a house located on Harper Road in Eccles, Raleigh County.

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered while firefighters were putting out the fire. Investigators from the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office were dispatched to the scene.

Details of their investigation have not been released yet.

The bodies have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

