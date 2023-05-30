2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup to be held in Kanawha, Cabell counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2024 US. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup will be held at the Shawnee Sports Complex and the Barboursville Soccer Complex next year.

Matches will take place June 14 through June 18, 2024 at both complexes, officials announced Tuesday.

This will be the 5th year that Shawnee has been selected to host this prestigious event.

“The West Virginia Soccer Association is excited to once again host this prestigious US Youth Soccer regional event,” said WVSA President Len Rodgers. “We appreciate the repeated confidence that the US Youth Soccer and East Region have in our association to host an event of this size and prestige. We are thrilled to welcome back the thousands of players, coaches, referees, and parents from the East Region that will attend the event.”

Officials say they expect at least $8 million in economic impact.

During this time, Cabell and Kanawha counties and the state saw a significant economic impact from these events.

The USYS East Region is made up of 15 state associations including: Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia.

