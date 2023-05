HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You can have Breakfast with Buddy Bear at Pikeville Medical Center’s Mettu Children’s Hospital in Pikeville on Friday, June 9 from 7-11 a.m.

It’s a fundraiser to support Mettu Children’s Hospital.

Tickets ar $5 for chidlren 12-years-old and under, and $15 for those 12 and older.

Click here for tickets.

