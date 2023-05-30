Deputy dies while participating in police academy activities, sheriff says

Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday after suffering an unknown medical emergency.
Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday after suffering an unknown medical emergency.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A sheriff’s deputy in Ohio died after suffering a medical emergency during “police academy activities,” the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday “despite medical efforts,” Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Zeigler was participating in activities at the police academy when he experienced some kind of medical emergency, the sheriff said.

McGuffey said Zeigler had been with the sheriff’s office for nine months and was enrolled at the Great Oaks Peace Officer Academy.

“He was always happy and helpful; proud to be a deputy; and was also a well-known entrepreneur,” the sheriff said. “Deputy Zeigler made a strong impression on us from the moment he started. His smile is unforgettable. He was also known for loving his family and wanting to leave a legacy they could be proud of. And he did just that.”

Zeigler’s funeral will be held this weekend at Spring Grove Cemetery, and he will be honored with a police ceremony.

Further details have not been released.

