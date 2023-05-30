G.D. Ritzy’s to close permanently

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hamburger joint in Huntington is closing its doors permanently.

For nearly 40 years, G.D. Ritzy’s, now known as Ritzy’s, has been serving burgers, coney dogs, shoestring fries, ice cream, and other delicious items.

The following was posted on the G.D. Ritzy Facebook page Tuesday morning:

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.