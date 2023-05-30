Knights, Red Dragons will battle in AAA semifinals Friday

The Cabell Midland Knights and the St. Albans Red Dragons will battle in the AAA baseball semifinals this Friday.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia high school baseball fans will be seeing red this Friday morning but should produce some high quality baseball. The Cabell Midland Knights are making their first appearance in Charleston since 2013 while the St. Albans Red Dragons are heading back for the 5th time in 6 seasons.

Here’s the preview from our 6 o’clock sportscast.

