Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer

A man whose daughter is fighting cancer didn’t want her to feel alone when she shaved her head, so he shaved off his dreads after nine years of growing them. (Source: WTVC, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Leslie Dominique, WTVC
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) – A man whose daughter is fighting cancer didn’t want her to feel alone when she shaved her head, so he shaved off his dreads after nine years of growing them.

D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma stage four cancer at the end of February.

She lost her hair in patches due to chemotherapy treatments, and soon enough she cut it all off – and her dad followed her lead.

Bri Bri has seven more weeks of radiation and one more round of chemo left for her little body.

She said she’s trying to stay strong and not give up.

“That’s basically how I get through it,” she said.

While much has changed, Thomas said he won’t stop taking his best friend to the park where they can continue to make memories.

Copyright 2023 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio
Driver wanted in hit and run in Putnam County
‘It’s sad to see him like this’: Roommate of man injured in hit-and-run looking for justice for friend
G.D. Ritzy's ownership decides to close burger joint.
G.D. Ritzy’s to close permanently
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Texas Tech dropped Sunday’s rubber match against No. 12 West Virginia, 5-3, at Monongalia...
WVU heading to LEX

Latest News

FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept....
US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road
Breakfast with Buddy at Mettu Children's Hospital next Friday
Breakfast with Buddy at Mettu Children’s Hospital
Breakfast with Buddy at Mettu Children's Hospital next Friday
Breakfast with Buddy at Mettu Children's Hospital - clipped version
Sausage gravy with Steve Evans Country Sausage
Sausage gravy with Steve Evans Country Sausage