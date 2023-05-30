Memorial Day parade returns after 20+ year absence

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For many cities across the country, Memorial Day parades are long-standing traditions.

In Pomeroy, it’s been many years since their last Memorial Day parade.

“I can remember watching Memorial Day parades when I was little,” organizer Andrea Neutzling said. “I remember watching him and being proud, and so I’m like, we need to bring that back.”

For the first time in more than 20 years, Pomeroy’s parade returned.

Neutzling said she wants those who live in the area to remember those who gave their lives fighting for our country.

”It means a lot because it lets me know that we’re doing it right,” she said.

Already they’re thinking ahead to next year, with plans to make the parade even bigger.

