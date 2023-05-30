Mountaineer Challenge Academy offers a second chance for struggling students

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families with an at-risk student struggling in school may think there’s no hope in sight, but Mountaineer Challenge Academy can help.

Dianna Trickett and Paul Perdue with Mountaineer Challenge Academy stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how the program gives kids a second chance at success.

