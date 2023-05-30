Where was this weather when we needed it?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Up front let’s state that we are coming out of meteorological spring (March thru May) much drier than normal. Since March 1st we are running a near four-inch dearth in rainfall. Since this coincides with the start of the growing season there is a bit of concern for gardens and farmers crops as we head into the heat of summer. Granted the growing season is off to a decent start (witness near one of rain this weekend). Still, we are entering the time of year when showers become more scattered and soaking rains are left for select towns that get afternoon thunderstorms. Take Scioto County Ohio where a brief downpour did cross the northern end of the county early Tuesday evening with a few rumbles of thunder while missing Portsmouth and New Boston! But this area near Minford had a minimal amount of rain this past weekend hitting home the notion that we are entering summer with a deficit in rain and a hope that we can get a downpour a week to make a good crop.

Tonight’s weather will be pleasant for outdoor plans then under clear skies patchy fog will form overnight. Low near 60.Wednesday through Sunday feature a steady diet of warm sunshiny days. As temperatures aim for the upper 80s and 90 by late week and the weekend, the notion of a “hot sun” will be valid. That means the kids will need an SPF 30 factor sunscreen to combat those “end of May and June” sun rays that are the strongest of the entire year!

As for rain, a weak front will approach by Sunday so the risk of a shower can’t be totally ruled out. Looking ahead to next week a better risk of rain should show up by mid-week. But until then sunny days and comfy nights will make for a nice stretch to be on vacation and enjoying the outdoors.

One final wrinkle in the forecast, grass pollens are stubbornly high into mid-June and mold spores thrive in cool, shaded meadows especially after rains like Sunday and Memorial Day. So takes your meds as prescribed by your doctor if you suffer from summer hay fever !

