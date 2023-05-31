12-year-old boy shot and killed in Alabama

Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.
Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Troy on Tuesday, and a 15-year-old suspect is being charged with reckless murder.

According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy, identified as Jaquez Mirkel Wynn, on the scene who had died from a gunshot wound. Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were taken to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and determined that the gun was reported stolen on Monday from a vehicle in Troy.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old boy is being charged with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Also, a 17-year-old boy is being charged with one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. In addition, a 16-year-old boy who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

“These kids were all familiar with each other, and they were just there hanging out,” said Lt. Brian Weed of the Troy Police Department.

All three suspects are being held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portsmouth man is accused of shooting and killing a teen Wednesday evening.
Man arrested after teen killed
Father, son plead guilty in volunteer fire department fraud investigation
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Body found during eviction notice in Belle
Body found during service of eviction notice; man arrested for allegedly collecting dead mother’s Social Security benefits
William Shrader, 54, of Scott Depot is facing failure to render aid and driving on a suspended...
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian arrested

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
FILE - Riders workout with horses at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., June 6, 2019. A 6-year-old...
6-year-old horse dies at Belmont Park after race injury
This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and...
Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
People trapped in building construction collapse in Connecticut