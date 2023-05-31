Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flights at W.Va. International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Breeze Airways celebrated inaugural flights Wednesday into West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

The second flight landed a little after 4:30 p.m. from Orlando, Florida. It was delayed after being scheduled to land at 3 p.m.

Airline officials sprayed champagne on the plane after it arrived at the gate. We were invited to get video of that flight landing.

Breeze Airways offers direct flights to cities including Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando.

Flights to New York City and the West Coast are expected to be added during the next couple of years.

New routes have been on sale at introductory fares of $59 and $49 one way.

