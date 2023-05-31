Charleston Catholic hopes to go back to back

By Keith Morehouse
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Charleston Catholic Irish will see familiar faces on Friday when they meet again with Wahama in the Class A state semifinals. Last year the Irish beat the White Falcons 6-5 in the state championship game.

They’re set to play at approximately 7:00 Friday night at GoMart Ballpark. Here’s our preview from Tuesday’s 11 o’clock sports.

