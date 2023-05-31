City of Nitro opens brand new pool

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer splashes are here.

The Nitro Athletic Complex opened a brand new pool, Wednesday.

“It’s been an active construction site, and over the weeks it’s just really come to life,” Nitro Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Lawrence said.

This pool gives visitors a chance to enjoy summer swimming, after a year of missing out.

“We didn’t have a pool last year,” Lawrence said. “For these facilities to be used the way they are intended to.. I think is going to be really good for the community”.

The Nitro Athletic Complex is open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

