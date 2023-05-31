Crash closes roadway, knocks out power to nearly 2,000

Power pole generic
By Dustin Weekley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of East Pea Ridge Road in the Barboursville area is closed Wednesday evening after a driver ran into a utility pole, knocking out power to nearly 2,000 Appalachian Power customers.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers said the crash happened near the intersection of East Pea Ridge Road and Jefferson Park Drive.

The driver, who escaped serious injuries, was trapped in the wreckage but freed by firefighters.

As of nearly 6 p.m., dispatchers said the road could be closed for another four to five hours.

Crews from Appalachian Power are on the scene working to make repairs. Estimated restoration, according to the company, is around 10:30 p.m.

