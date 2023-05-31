Elderly man injured after hit by car

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly man believed to be removing livestock from a roadway was hit by a car Wednesday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident in Alum Creek happened in the 2400 block of Brook Road.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and provided aid to the 71-year-old after calling 911.

The elderly pedestrian suffered minor cuts to the head and arm but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The driver in this incident is not facing any charges currently.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.D. Ritzy's to close permanently in Huntington
G.D. Ritzy’s to close permanently
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
Man charged after woman stabbed in neck
Man admits to wanting to kill ‘for a long time’ after stabbing
2 die in house fire on Memorial Day
Major soccer tournament coming to Kanawha and Cabell counties
2024 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup to be held in Kanawha, Cabell counties

Latest News

Google's monthly top search trends
Google’s monthly top search trends
Tri-State Counseling & Psychotherapy
Tri-State Counseling & Psychotherapy
Mountaineer Montessori students create art to give back
Mountaineer Montessori students create art to give back
Ohio River Paddling and Conservation ready for Race on the Oyo
Ohio River Paddling and Conservation ready for Race on the Oyo