First Stage Broadway Revue is an evening of First Stage Theatre Company student performances to fundraiser for theirr next season.

Admission is by donation and includes refreshments after the event each night.

You can watch the show on June 2 and June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church in Huntington.

