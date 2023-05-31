Huntington 9th Street Live concert schedule

For more information, visit 9th Street Live's Facebook.
For more information, visit 9th Street Live's Facebook.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 9th Street Live hosted by Kindred Communications will take place every Friday through September 1 on 9th Street in Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues.

“9thStreet is Dead,” a Celebration of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall and John Ingram will return Friday, July 28, just four days before what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 81st birthday.

“Out of all the acts we had last summer, ‘9thStreet is Dead’ was the one everyone said we had to do it again this year,” Kirtner said. “It was awesome to see so many Grateful Dead and tie-dyed shirts on 9thStreet last summer.”

The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally returns Friday, August 25 with Marshall University coaches, players, cheerleaders, Marco, and the Marching Thunder.

The series will wrap up Friday, September 1 with Huntington’s own Corduroy Brown with Tyler Hood as a part of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival.

The 9th Street Live schedule for 2023 is as follows:

  • Friday, May 19, 2023 - Kindred Valley with Jim Polak
  • Friday, May 26, 2023 - Funktafest Night with the MFB
  • Friday, June 2, 2023 - Cruise Avenue
  • Friday, June 9, 2023 - Jamie Merry & The Parts Supply with Jake Dunn
  • Friday, June 16, 2023 - Shelby Lore with Jayce Turley
  • Friday, June 23, 2023 - Ally Fletcher with The Wearing Hands
  • Friday, June 30, 2023 - Bek & The Starlight Revue with Jeremy Roberts
  • Friday, July 7, 2023 - Jason Mays Band
  • Friday, July 14, 2023 - Brad Goodall with Randy
  • Friday, July 21, 2023 - Eric Bolander with Cutler Station
  • Friday, July 28, 2023 - 9th Street Is Dead – A Celebration of Jerry Garcia & the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Ingram and more
  • Friday, August 4, 2023 - Robot Charlie
  • Friday, August 11, 2023 - William Matheny with The Long Lost Somethins
  • Friday, August 18, 2023 - Souls of the Wounded
  • Friday, August 25, 2023 - Thundering Herd Rally Night with Madhouse
  • Friday, September 1, 2023 - HMAF Night with Corduroy Brown & Tyler Hood

No coolers or outside food and drink will be allowed at “9th Street Live.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.D. Ritzy's to close permanently in Huntington
G.D. Ritzy’s to close permanently
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
Man charged after woman stabbed in neck
Man admits to wanting to kill ‘for a long time’ after stabbing
A father says it was disturbing to realize a man had gotten into his house unnoticed while his...
Man arrested after entering house unnoticed as kids got ready for school
2 die in house fire on Memorial Day

Latest News

Lawn and garden tips for spring and summer
Lawn and garden tips for spring and summer
Tech gift ideas for dads and grads
Tech gift ideas for dads and grads
Tubbs is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,500 bond.
SHERIFF | Man travels to Portsmouth to pickup teen, 13, he met on snapchat
Google's monthly top search trends
Google’s monthly top search trends