Huntington 9th Street Live concert schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 9th Street Live hosted by Kindred Communications will take place every Friday through September 1 on 9th Street in Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues.

“9thStreet is Dead,” a Celebration of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall and John Ingram will return Friday, July 28, just four days before what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 81st birthday.

“Out of all the acts we had last summer, ‘9thStreet is Dead’ was the one everyone said we had to do it again this year,” Kirtner said. “It was awesome to see so many Grateful Dead and tie-dyed shirts on 9thStreet last summer.”

The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally returns Friday, August 25 with Marshall University coaches, players, cheerleaders, Marco, and the Marching Thunder.

The series will wrap up Friday, September 1 with Huntington’s own Corduroy Brown with Tyler Hood as a part of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival.

The 9th Street Live schedule for 2023 is as follows:

Friday, May 19, 2023 - Kindred Valley with Jim Polak

Friday, May 26, 2023 - Funktafest Night with the MFB

Friday, June 2, 2023 - Cruise Avenue

Friday, June 9, 2023 - Jamie Merry & The Parts Supply with Jake Dunn

Friday, June 16, 2023 - Shelby Lore with Jayce Turley

Friday, June 23, 2023 - Ally Fletcher with The Wearing Hands

Friday, June 30, 2023 - Bek & The Starlight Revue with Jeremy Roberts

Friday, July 7, 2023 - Jason Mays Band

Friday, July 14, 2023 - Brad Goodall with Randy

Friday, July 21, 2023 - Eric Bolander with Cutler Station

Friday, July 28, 2023 - 9th Street Is Dead – A Celebration of Jerry Garcia & the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Ingram and more

Friday, August 4, 2023 - Robot Charlie

Friday, August 11, 2023 - William Matheny with The Long Lost Somethins

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Souls of the Wounded

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Thundering Herd Rally Night with Madhouse

Friday, September 1, 2023 - HMAF Night with Corduroy Brown & Tyler Hood

No coolers or outside food and drink will be allowed at “9th Street Live.”

