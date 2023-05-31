June to debut with perfect summer weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The meteorological spring (March thru May) is ending on a nice note with dry weather a fitting end to the season. Rainfalls have come in three to four inches below normal. That means little league have done well to stay on schedule. While a summer drought is not set in stone, the next week will do nothing to offset the spring rain deficit. So plan on watering your plants during

Tonight skies will be clear and the air will cool down to comfy levels. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s. Thursday’s skies will feature lots of sunshine with a high burn index (SPF 30 please) as temperatures rise into the mid 80s.

Friday through Sunday will be perfect for early summer (June-August=meteorological summer) with hot sunny days and clear comfy nights. Lows near 60 are good for sleeping, highs near 90 are ideal for pool dipping.

As for the risk of rain, and chances are the dusty ball fields and cracking dirt areas on lawns will make us want a little moisture, those chances are mainly confined to the WV mountains where the valley floors below are heated “differently” from the summits above. That sets up a circulation that can generate a quick shower or thunderstorm each afternoon.

Should this forecast pan out, then we may be talking about developing drought conditions as we head into astronomical summer which starts on June 21.

